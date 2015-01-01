|
Mengo C, Beaujolais B, Kulow E, Ramirez R, Brown A, Nemeth J. J. Fam. Violence 2020; 35(2): 181-190.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
Domestic violence (DV) impacts women's mental health. DV survivors need access to services that can effectively assure safety and healing. DV service providers are positioned to provide accommodations for survivors who are experiencing mental health disability in order for survivors to fully engage with and benefit from DV-related services. Using qualitative methods, 11 focus groups were conducted with staff (n = 45) and administrators (n = 17) from five DV advocacy agencies and shelters in a Midwest state of the US to assess service providers' needs related to working with survivors with mental health disability. Participants shared their personal experiences and challenges of working with survivors who have mental health disability.
