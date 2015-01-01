|
Citation
|
Hovey A, Roberts C, Scott S, Chambers L. J. Fam. Violence 2020; 35(2): 191-201.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Women in abusive relationships are five times more likely than other women to become dependent on substances. Despite evidence of the co-occurrence of substance use and domestic violence (DV), shelters have been hesitant to implement policies and practices to support women residents using substances while seeking shelter services. This research aimed to determine the current landscape of practices and policies to manage residents' substance use within Ontario Violence Against Women (VAW) shelters. An anonymous web-based survey was distributed to Ontario VAW shelters (N = 96) governed by the Ministry of Community and Social Services (MCSS).
Language: en