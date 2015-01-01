Abstract

Background and Objectives:Crossfit is one of the most appealing and popular sports that recently have been attracted by athletes. However, the risk of injury is one of the main concerns of the audiences in this sport. Background literature on injuries in this field is not very rich. Therefore, the aim of this study is to investigate the prevalence and etiology of crossfit injuries in Iran.



Materials and Methods: The present study is a cross-sectional descriptive with prospective information gathering method. Injuries information was collected from 163 Iranian crossfit athletes during 6 months with researcher-made questioner. Type, severity, cause, location and time of injury were the most important variables investigated. Prior to participation in the study, all subjects completed the informed participation consent form. After recording the data, Chi-square statistical method (x2) was used for statistical analysis of the research findings.



Results: The results of this study showed that crossfit is a high-risk sport. So that 45% of injuries are muscular-tendon type. Most injuries were reported moderate (53.5%). Do not warm-up and history of injury are the most important causes of injury (24%). The upper extremity was the most commonly occurring location for injury (42.3%). More than half of the injuries occurred in the first and last 15 minutes of the training (62%).



Conclusion: if you do not observe safety tips including proper warming-up and cooling-down of the body as well as increasing the knowledge and awareness of coaches and athletes in terms of the causes of injury, Crossfit sport could be a high-risk sport.

Language: en