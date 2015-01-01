Abstract

Dynamic Risk Analysis (DRA) is a continuous, adaptive process of risk evaluation that can play a fundamental role in the prevention, control and mitigation of new or changing risks in real time. In order to better understand DRA, a systematic review was conducted, followed by thematic analysis and the development of a network model. This model depicts weighted and directional connections to reveal the significance of information and decision making in managing dynamic risk. The research also reveals that people follow rules to a point but will then adapt to meet the challenge of unexpected circumstances. The influence of the environment is also evident, as it cannot only create unique risks but exacerbate existing ones. Throughout the literature there is some debate regarding the use of qualitative and quantitative risk assessment methods in managing dynamic risks. However, when allied with DRA, greater resilience may be added to safety management systems. Considering the factors identified in this research offers a new approach to the problem of managing new or changing risks. What this now means in practical terms is that there is potential to develop a syllabus for DRA training.

Language: en