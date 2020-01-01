SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Zafri NM, Sultana R, Himal MRH, Tabassum T. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2020; 142: e105564.

Affiliation

Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA), Dhaka, 1212, Bangladesh.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.aap.2020.105564

PMID

32402823

Abstract

Pedestrian road-crossing strategy is one of the most important pedestrian road-crossing behaviors. The safety of the pedestrians often depends on it. Among the road-crossing strategies, rolling gap crossing strategy is the riskiest one. The objective of this research was to explore the factors that influenced pedestrians' decision to cross the road by rolling gap crossing at intersection. Data regarding road-crossing strategy of the pedestrians, their characteristics, their road-crossing behavior, intersection geometry, and traffic environmental condition were collected through videography survey method, on-site observation, and secondary source from six intersections of Dhaka, Bangladesh. A binary logistic regression model was developed in this study by using the collected data.

RESULTS of the developed model showed that seven statistically significant factors strongly influenced pedestrians' decision to cross the road by rolling gap crossing at intersections. These factors were intersection control type, median width, vehicle flow, available gap on the road, age group of the pedestrians, their crossing group size, and their behavior of crosswalk usage. The results of this study would help the policymakers to take proper interventions to alleviate pedestrian safety problems.

Copyright © 2020 Elsevier Ltd. All rights reserved.


Language: en

Keywords

Binary logistic regression; Dhaka; Pedestrian road-crossing behavior; Pedestrian safety; Pedestrians’ decision-making process; Rolling gap crossing strategy

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print