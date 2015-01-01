|
Clark JM, Hoshizaki TB, Annaidh AN, Gilchrist MD. Ann. Biomed. Eng. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
PMID
32399843
The use of helmets in equestrian sports has reduced the occurrence of traumatic brain injuries although, despite improvements to helmets, concussion remains a common injury. Currently, equestrian helmets are designed to pass certification standards involving a linear drop test to a rigid surface, while most concussions in equestrian sports result from oblique impacts to a compliant surface. The purpose of this study was to: (1) Compare the head kinematics and brain tissue response of the current equestrian helmet standard (EN1) and proposed standard EN13087-11 (EN2) to those associated with reconstructions of real-world equestrian concussion accidents. (2) Design a test protocol that would reflect the real-world conditions associated with concussion in equestrian sports. (3) To assess the protective capacity of an equestrian helmet using the flat turf and 45° turf proposed test protocols.
Concussion; Finite element modeling; Head impact biomechanics; Oblique impacts