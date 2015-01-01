|
Sharma V, Papaefstathiou S, Tewolde S, Amobi A, Deyessa N, Relyea B, Scott J. BMC Public Health 2020; 20(1): e670.
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, USA.
BACKGROUND: Intimate partner violence (IPV) is the most common form of gender-based violence affecting women and girls worldwide and is exacerbated in humanitarian crises. There is evidence that substance use is associated with male perpetration of IPV. Consumption of khat -a plant containing amphetamines traditionally chewed in the horn of Africa and legal in some countries including Ethiopia-may increase risk of IPV toward women. This analysis aimed to assess perceptions on khat use among Somali refugees in Dollo Ado, Ethiopia and its association with IPV to inform an IPV and HIV prevention intervention.
Humanitarian context; Intimate partner violence; Khat use; Qualitative data; Refugees; Somalia; Substance use