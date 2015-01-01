|
Citation
Romann M, Lüdin D, Born DP. BMC Res. Notes 2020; 13(1): e240.
Affiliation
Department for Elite Sport, Swiss Federal Institute of Sport Magglingen, Alpenstrasse 18, 2532, Magglingen, Switzerland.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
32398110
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Bio-banding (BB) [SafetyLit note- the process of grouping athletes based on attributes associated with growth and maturation, rather than chronological age] has been introduced to account for varying maturity and to improve the talent development of junior soccer players. To date, research that investigated the physiological and technical effects of BB is sparse. Therefore, the aim of the study was to compare effects of BB with CA on selected technical and tactical parameters in U13 and U14 soccer players.
Language: en
Keywords
|
Maturation; Puberty; Talent development; Youth competition; Youth sport