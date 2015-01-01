SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Loskutov O, Markov Y, Todurov B, Druzhyna O, Kolesnykov V, Maruniak S. Cardiovasc. Toxicol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

State Institution "Heart Institute Ministry of Health of Ukraine", Kyiv, Ukraine. maruniak.stepan@gmail.com.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s12012-020-09575-5

PMID

32399852

Abstract

The article reveals about the clinical accident of myocardial infarction in an adolescent after visiting a night club, where he had been drinking tequila. A "sniper" test was performed at home and showed synthetic marihuana in urine. The uniqueness of this case is the adolescent's difficult premorbid condition (severe diabetes mellitus type 1 and sub-compensated hypothyreosis) and the clinical course of the disease had caused difficulty in diagnosis which led to a belated hospitalization on the third day. Considering pain syndrome, infarction-like findings in ECG (ST elevation), high levels of cardiospecific enzymes (troponin elevated 70 times, aspartate aminotransferase-two times, creatine phosphokinase-4 times, lactate dehydrogenase and alkaline phosphatase-two times) and their slow tendency to normalize-a non-Q myocardial infarction diagnosis was performed. After complex treatment, the general condition of the patient improved; he was discharged from the clinic in satisfactory general condition and was given recommendations for further rehabilitation. Given the potential for premature death and long-term disability with the development of negative individual and social consequences, the correct diagnostic assessment in such cases becomes particularly relevant.


Language: en

Keywords

Cardiospecific enzymes; Infarction-like findings in ECG; Myocardial infarction in adolescent; Toxic substances

