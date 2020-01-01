Abstract

BACKGROUND: Child abuse is a prevalent problem with short and long-term consequences. While most countries have enacted child abuse reporting laws, the Saudi healthcare system has not paid sufficient attention to nurses' role in the reporting of child abuse.



OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to 1) identify the factors associated with nurses' intention to report child abuse by testing a hypothetical model; 2) examine the patterns underlying their intention to report child abuse; and 3) investigate the differences in reporting based on clinical practice areas. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: A convenience sample of 248 nurses recruited from emergency and pediatric inpatient units and primary healthcare centers in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia was used.



METHODS: In this cross-sectional study, data were collected using the Child Abuse Report Intention Scale and another self-report measure in February 2019.



RESULTS: Most nurses had not reported even one case of child abuse during their clinical practice. Knowledge about child abuse (β =.210, P = 0.000), subjective norms (β =.218, P = 0.001), and organizational support in guideline implementation (β =.138 P = 0.038) were significantly associated with the intention to report child abuse. Nurses reported a stronger intention to report child sexual abuse than other types of abuse. Clinical practice areas were significantly associated with nurses' intention to report child abuse.



CONCLUSIONS: Nurses' professional preparation for child abuse reporting is inadequate. The findings underscore the importance of enhancing their knowledge about child abuse and reporting laws, promoting social support, and creating an empowering clinical environment.



Language: en