Citation
Afifi TO, Taillieu T, Salmon S, Davila IG, Stewart-Tufescu A, Fortier J, Struck S, Asmundson GJG, Sareen J, MacMillan HL. Child Abuse Negl. 2020; 106: e104504.
Affiliation
Department of Psychiatry and Behavioural Neurosciences, and of Pediatrics, Offord Centre for Child Studies, McMaster University, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. Electronic address: macmilnh@mcmaster.ca.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32402816
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) are common and related to substance use problems in adulthood. Less is known about these relationships in adolescence and if experiencing ACEs in addition to peer victimization (or bullying) would have an interaction or cumulative effect on the odds of adolescent substance use.
Language: en
Keywords
Adverse childhood experiences; Alcohol; Bullying; Cannabis; Child protection; Divorce; Exposure to intimate partner violence; Gambling; Mental health; Neglect; Neighborhood safety; Peer victimization; Physical abuse; Poverty; Sexual abuse; Smoking; Spanking; The WE study