Abstract

The aim of the present study was to determine the association between falls and health-related quality of life (HRQoL) among older adults considering different demographic and socioeconomic characteristics. This study was developed with data from the Household Health Survey conducted in the city of Campinas, Brazil, in 2014 and 2015. HRQoL was investigated using the eight domains and two components of the SF-36 questionnaire. Simple and multiple linear regression analyses were performed with the aid of the Stata 15.0 program to determine the association between falls and HRQoL according to sex, age, income and schooling. Significant declines in the scores of the physical functioning, role physical and bodily pain domains as well as the physical component were found among women (not men) and individuals with a lower income. Among individuals aged 75 years or older and those with less schooling, declines occurred in these same domains as well as in the role emotional and mental health domains. The results reveal that the impact of falls on HRQoL differs depending on the socioeconomic and demographic characteristics of older adults, indicating that specific care strategies should target more vulnerable subgroups, with attention given to emotional aspects.

