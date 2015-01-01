Abstract

The aim of the present review was to identify whether dance protocols can benefit mobility and balance in elderly. A literature review was conducted in which 927 potentially relevant studies were identified (published in Portuguese, English, French, German, Spanish or Italian). There was no publication period restriction. After reading the titles, abstracts and review of the exclusion criteria, 15 randomized controlled trials were included. Most of the studies evaluated female subjects, using heterogeneous protocols of intervention and unspecific control groups. In addition, the period of exposure to dance was generally short: 2.6 weekly practices, of 59.1 minutes each, performed through 12.1 weeks. Dance was shown to be beneficial in 77.6% of the evaluated outcomes, exhibiting a moderate effect size for static balance and functional balance; and small effect size for mobility and strength/resistance of the lower limbs. However, future studies with the use of specific control groups and adoption of longer lasting protocols are necessary to evaluate the actual size effect that dance has on the maintenance of mobility and balance in elderly.

Language: pt