Abstract

This paper aimed to identify in the discourses of managers and workers assisting women in situations of sexual violence the conditions that compromise the care to these women, and the structuring of the network. This is a qualitative study conducted with 19 professionals of these services through semi-structured interviews. The method of discourse analysis underpinned the analytical process, evidencing two discursive formations: weaknesses that affect the work process, and limitations imposed by professional practice. The results indicate that the daily routine of these services is permeated by the lower number and turnover of professionals, poor working conditions, inadequate physical structure for the development of care, as well as gaps in training and awareness. Workers and managers must be urgently assigned to the care teams to reduce turnover, and the implementation of qualified care by these workers, effective incorporation into the service network, ensuring interdisciplinarity, intersectoriality, and comprehensive care, to ensure and respect the sexual and reproductive rights of these women.

Language: pt