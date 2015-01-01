Abstract

A context-specific quantity-frequency (CSQF) questionnaire has been developed to accurately measure alcohol consumption using probing questions on drinking context. The study aimed to describe the drinking context associated with different drinking intensities in a community of southern Thailand using the CSQF. A cross-sectional survey was conducted among adults aged > 15 years in Songkhla Province, Thailand. Among 804 participants, there were 183 current drinkers with 412 drinking events (215 low-, 79 medium-, and 118 high-intensity). More than half of these events occurred in special situations (i.e., holiday, party, and cultural drinking). About half of the drinking events occurred outside the drinker's house and most drinking events occurred among friends. Higher drinking intensity was associated with higher level of education [adjusted odds ratio (aOR) 4.74 for medium- and aOR 5.23 for high-intensity] and with a special drinking situation (aOR 2.46 for medium- and aOR 2.78 for high-intensity).

Language: en