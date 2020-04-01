|
Citation
|
Choi SSW, Cajita MI, Gitlin LN. Geriatr. Nurs. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Drexel University College of Nursing and Health Professions, Three Parkway Building, Room 1092, Philadelphia, PA 19102, United States. Electronic address: lng45@drexel.edu.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32402574
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Clustering of behavioral symptoms in dementia is common in dementia scales. However, lack of distinction may have negative treatment implications when a treatment response differs depending on classification of behaviors. Historically, rejection of care, aggression, and agitation have been lumped together. Yet, several studies have indicated these may be conceptually different behaviors.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Behavioral symptoms; Dementia measures; Rejection of care