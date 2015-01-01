Abstract

Maintaining an upright posture while talking or texting on the phone is a frequent dual-task demand. Using a within-subjects design, the aim of the present study was to assess the impact of a smartphone conversation or message texting on standing plantar pressure and postural balance performance in healthy young adults. Thirty-five subjects (mean age 21.37 ± 1.11 years) were included in this study. Simultaneous foot plantar pressure and stabilometric analysis were performed using the PoData system, under three conditions: no phone (control), talking on a smartphone (talk) and texting and sending a text message via a smartphone (text). Stabilometric parameters (center of pressure (CoP) path length, 90% confidence area and maximum CoP speed) were significantly affected by the use of different smartphone functions (p < 0.0001). The CoP path length and maximum CoP speed were significantly higher under the talk and text conditions when compared to the control. CoP path length, 90% confidence area and maximum CoP speed were significantly increased in talk compared to text and control. Talking on the phone also influenced the weight distribution on the left foot first metatarsal head and heel as compared with message texting. Postural stability in healthy young adults was significantly affected by talking and texting on a smartphone. Talking on the phone proved to be more challenging.

Language: en