Citation
Barker AK, Moreno MA. J. Adolesc. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Department of Population Health Sciences, School of Medicine and Public Health, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Madison, Wisconsin; Department of Pediatrics, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Madison, Wisconsin. Electronic address: meganandreasmoreno@gmail.com.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32402801
Abstract
PURPOSE: As legal recreational marijuana use expands rapidly across the U.S., there is growing concern that this will lead to higher rates of use among college-aged young adults. Given the limited research addressing this issue, a longitudinal study was conducted to evaluate the effects of legalizing recreational use on the attitudes, intentions, and marijuana use behaviors of college students in two different legalization contexts, Washington State and Wisconsin.
Keywords
|
College student; Longitudinal; Marijuana