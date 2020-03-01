Abstract

PURPOSE: Transgender youth experience significant barriers to health care. Asking patients about gender identity on clinic intake forms is recommended to improve care in adult populations. Little is known about how to implement these recommendations in adolescent populations. This study aimed to evaluate the addition of gender-related questions in an adolescent primary care setting and to determine if adding these questions to clinic forms could improve documentation of gender identity in the electronic health record (EHR).



METHODS: We conducted cognitive interviews with 21 adolescents (n = 11 transgender, n = 10 cisgender) to examine gender-related questions (name, pronoun, gender identity, assigned sex at birth). These questions were added to a clinic intake form. We conducted a retrospective chart review of patients who came to the clinic for a physical examination visit three months before (n = 615) and after (n = 827) the form change and used chi-square tests to examine the differences in EHR documentation of gender identity.



RESULTS: In interviews, the new questions were acceptable and interpretable to adolescents of diverse gender identities. Participants described the questions as beneficial to all patients and perceived them as an indicator of a welcoming clinic environment. The retrospective chart review found that provider documentation of gender identity in the EHR significantly increased after the form change from 51.3% to 66.3% (p <.0001).



CONCLUSIONS: This intervention was acceptable to adolescents and associated with a significant increase in EHR documentation. Future studies should investigate how the form change may have facilitated discussion about gender and health and implications for provider training and support.



Copyright © 2020. Published by Elsevier Inc.

Language: en