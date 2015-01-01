|
Fleischman K, Hains AA. J. Child Health Care 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Department of Educational Psychology, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Milwaukee, WI, USA.
32400166
Youth with type 1 diabetes (T1DM) can face many challenges when adhering to their complex regimen in the context of their peer crowd. The aim of this study was to determine if peer crowd affiliation was associated with adolescents' adherence behaviors, perceived peer support, and metabolic control. A sample of 128 adolescents with T1DM completed the Peer Crowd Questionnaire, Diabetes Social Support Questionnaire-Friends Version, and Self-Care Inventory-Revised, and HbA1c readings were collected during their clinic visit.
Adherence behavior; adolescents; metabolic control; peer crowd affiliation; peer support; type 1 diabetes