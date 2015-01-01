Abstract

Youth with type 1 diabetes (T1DM) can face many challenges when adhering to their complex regimen in the context of their peer crowd. The aim of this study was to determine if peer crowd affiliation was associated with adolescents' adherence behaviors, perceived peer support, and metabolic control. A sample of 128 adolescents with T1DM completed the Peer Crowd Questionnaire, Diabetes Social Support Questionnaire-Friends Version, and Self-Care Inventory-Revised, and HbA1c readings were collected during their clinic visit.



RESULTS from this study suggest that adherence behaviors mediated the relationship between Jock peer crowd affiliation and metabolic control.



RESULTS also suggested that perceived peer support did not mediate the relationship between peer crowd affiliation and metabolic control through adherence behaviors. When examining the path coefficients for the purposed models, results showed a positive relationship between adherence and metabolic control, and more perceived peer support was related to worse metabolic control. Adolescents who identified mostly with the Jock peer crowd may hold lifestyle values that are consistent with the diabetes regimen which may make their diabetes management easier. In general, adolescents with T1DM may have a more multifaceted aspect of one's identity and therefore, their peer crowd affiliation is not as salient.

