|
Citation
|
Raj A, Singh A, Silverman JG, Bhan N, Barker KM, McDougal L. J. Interpers. Violence 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
University of California, San Diego, La Jolla, USA.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32401132
|
Abstract
|
This study assesses associations between freedom of movement and sexual violence, both in marriage and outside of marriage, among a representative sample of adolescents in India. We analyzed data from girls aged 15 to 19 years (n = 9,593) taken from India's nationally representative National Family Health Survey 2015-2016. We defined freedom of movement using three items on whether girls could go unaccompanied to specified locations; we summated responses and categorized them as restricted, or unrestricted. We used multivariable regression to assess associations between restricted movement and nonmarital violence, and with marital sexual violence among ever-married girls.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
India; adolescents; freedom of movement; mobility; sexual assault; sexual violence