|
Citation
|
Li S, Zhao F, Yu G. J. Interpers. Violence 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Renmin University of China, Beijing, China.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32401127
|
Abstract
|
Adolescent depression is a significant concern around the world. There is a pressing need to explore risk factors for this disorder to develop better interventions. Based on an integration of attachment theory, Bronfenbrenner's ecological systems theory, and relational theory, the current study aimed to examine (a) whether childhood emotional abuse (CEA) would be significantly and positively related to adolescents' depression, (b) whether deviant peer affiliation would mediate the relation between CEA and depression, and (c) whether gender would moderate the direct and indirect relations between CEA and adolescent's depression via deviant peer affiliation. Participants were 961 Chinese adolescents (M
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
childhood emotional abuse; depression; deviant peer affiliation; gender