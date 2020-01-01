SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Morrongiello BA, Weinberger E, Seasons M. J. Pediatr. Psychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Psychology Department, University of Guelph.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Oxford University Press)

DOI

10.1093/jpepsy/jsaa026

PMID

32403122

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This research examined whether the positive effects of a peer-communicated social norm that reduces risk-taking behaviors persist over time and if a reminder of this peer-communicated safety message has any impact on this outcome.

METHODS: Positive mood in 7- to 9-year olds was induced experimentally and risk taking intentions and behaviors were measured when the child was in a positive and neutral mood state and after they had been exposed to either a safety or neutral peer-communicated social norm message. A few weeks later, half of the participants who experienced the safety social norm message were exposed to a reminder of this message via a slogan and risk-taking measures were taken again when in a heightened positive mood state.

RESULTS: Exposure to a safety norm successfully counteracted the increase in risk taking associated with a positive mood state. These effects persisted for several weeks regardless of whether the children were exposed to a reminder.

CONCLUSION: Manipulating peer social norms holds promise as an approach to produce reductions in children's risk taking and these effects persist at least over several weeks.

© The Author(s) 2020. Published by Oxford University Press on behalf of the Society of Pediatric Psychology. All rights reserved. For permissions, please e-mail: journals.permissions@oup.com.


Language: en

Keywords

children; positive mood state; risk taking; social norms

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print