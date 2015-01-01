SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ng SSM, Liu TW, Kwong PWH, Choy HM, Fong TYK, Lee JYC, Tan YL, Tong GYH, Wong CCY, Lai CYY, Tse MMY. PLoS One 2020; 15(5): e0233045.

School of Nursing, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hung Hom, Hong Kong (SAR).

(Copyright © 2020, Public Library of Science)

10.1371/journal.pone.0233045

32401819

OBJECTIVE: The Falls Risk for Older People in the Community assessment (FROP-Com) was originally developed using 13 risk factors to identify the fall risks of community-dwelling older people. To suit the practical use in busy clinical settings, a brief version adopting 3 most fall predictive risk factors from the original FROP-Com, including the number of falls in the past 12 months, assistance required to perform domestic activities of daily living and observation of balance, was developed for screening purpose (FROP-Com screen). The objectives of this study were to investigate the inter-rater and test-retest reliability, concurrent and convergent validity, and minimum detectable change of the FROP-Com screen in community-dwelling people with stroke. PARTICIPANTS: Community-dwelling people with stroke (n = 48) were recruited from a local self-help group, and community-dwelling older people (n = 40) were recruited as control subjects.

RESULTS: The FROP-Com screen exhibited moderate inter-rater (Intraclass correlation coefficient [ICC]2,1 = 0.79, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 0.65-0.87) and test-retest reliability (ICC3,1 = 0.70, 95% CI: 0.46-0.83) and weak associations with two balance measures, the Berg Balance Scale (BBS) (rho = -0.38, p = 0.008) and the Timed "Up & Go" (TUG) test (rho = 0.35, p = 0.016). The screen also exhibited a moderate association with the Chinese version of the Activities-specific Balance Confidence Scale (ABC-C) (ABC-C; rho = -0.65, p<0.001), a measure of subjective balance confidence.

CONCLUSIONS: The FROP-Com screen is a reliable clinical tool with convergent validity paralleled with subjective balance confidence measure that can be used in fall risk screening of community-dwelling people with stroke. However, one individual item, the observation of balance, will require additional refinement to improve the potential measurement error.


