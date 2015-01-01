Abstract

Purpose: To compare the effectiveness of blocked and random practice schedules of balance training in dynamic balance abilities of older adults using Wii Fit balance game tasks. Method: Forty-one participants who were not receiving hospice care or living in a nursing home participated. Three Wii Fit balance tasks (tasks A, B, and C) were selected for training, and one task (task D) was selected as the transfer test among the nine tasks in the Wii Fit balance game software. Scores for tasks A and D were evaluated. Completion times for tasks B and C were evaluated. Moved distance for the functional reach test (FRT), completion time for the timed up and go test (TUG), and performance score for the Tinetti performance-oriented mobility assessment (POMA) were also tested as clinical balance assessment outcomes. Results: The training significantly improved the performance outcomes of clinical balance assessments and task D. There were no significant group × time interaction effects and no significant main effects by group during the acquisition and retention periods of tasks A, B, and C. However, significant main effects by time were observed for tasks A, B, and C. Conclusions: When dynamic balance training such as the Wii Fit balance system is administered to older adults in a clinical setting, either a block or a random practice schedule can be effectively used to improve the dynamic balance skills. Wii Fit-based balance training is clinically effective for improving the dynamic balance ability.

