Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To estimate the prevalence of pesticide exposure and associated factors among rural residents.



METHODS: A population-based, cross-sectional study conducted with 1,518 individuals in 2016. We randomly selected 24 census tracts from the eight rural districts of the city of Pelotas, RS. All individuals aged 18 years or older, living in the randomly selected households were eligible. A descriptive analysis was performed and the prevalence of contact with pesticides was presented. The association between outcome and independent variables was analyzed using Poisson regression according to the hierarchical model. The variables were all adjusted to the same level, including those at the previous level and those with p<0.20 were kept in the model.



RESULTS: The prevalence of contact with pesticides in the past year was 23.7% and among the participants, 5.9% reported having pesticide poisoning at some time in their lives. The probability of contact with pesticides in the past year was higher among men (PR=2,00; 95%CI 1.56 - 2.56), among those aged 40-49 years (PR = 2.00; 95%CI 1.12 - 1.80), among individuals with lower levels of education (PR = 2.06; 95%CI 1.39 - 3.10), in those who performed rural work (PR = 2.87; 95%CI 1.39 - 3.10) and in those who had lived in rural areas all their lives (PR = 1.28 95%CI 1.00 - 1.66).



CONCLUSIONS: Approximately one in four adults in rural Pelotas had come into contact with pesticides in the year before the study. The findings show the existence of social inequalities related to exposure to pesticides and provide information for action aimed at reducing exposure and poisoning from these products.

Language: pt