Abstract

Scorpionism has a high incidence rate in Brazil. It is considered a serious public health problem mainly in tropical and subtropical regions around the world. The number of scorpion accidents have increased over the years and the highest frequencies have been reported mainly in the Brazilian Northeast region. Therefore, in this study we report a retrospective clinical and epidemiological analysis of scorpion stings from 2007 to 2017 in Alagoas State, Northeast Brazil, at a referral hospital for assistance and treatment of accidents by venomous animals. During the analyzed period, the referral hospital treated 27,988 cases, and an increase in the number of cases has taken place over the years. The highest frequency of scorpion stings was observed in females, and the age range most affected was from 20 to 29 years old. The most stung body site was the foot, followed by finger, toe or hand. Regarding the severity, most severe cases were reported in children up to 4 years old (69.4%) and 50% of the total cases treated with serotherapy corresponded to patients in this age range. Interestingly, it was also found that the occurrence of systemic manifestations and the severity of the cases were significantly associated with pediatric patients. In this way, this study highlights the scorpionism as an environmental public health problem in Alagoas State, Northeast Brazil, as well as the need to intensify the epidemiological surveillance and educational campaigns to prevent and control scorpion accidents throughout the year.

