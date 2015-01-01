Abstract

This article proposes a novel approach to the Distributed State Estimation (DSE) problem for a set of co-operating UAVs equipped with heterogeneous on board sensors capable of exploiting certain characteristics typical of the UAS Traffic Management (UTM) context, such as high traffic density and the presence of limited range, Vehicle-to-Vehicle communication devices. The proposed algorithm is based on a scalable decentralized Kalman Filter derived from the Internodal Transformation Theory enhanced on the basis of the Consensus Theory. The general benefit of the proposed algorithm consists of, on the one hand, reducing the estimation problem to smaller local sub-problems, through a self-organization process of the local estimating nodes in response to the time varying communication topology; and on the other hand, of exploiting measures carried out nearby in order to improve the accuracy of the local estimates. In the UTM context, this enables each vehicle to estimate both its own position and velocity, as well as those of the neighboring vehicles, using both on board measurements and information transmitted by neighboring vehicles. A numerical simulation in a simplified UTM scenario is presented, in order to illustrate the salient aspects of the proposed algorithm.

