Citation
Nguyen HV, Bornstein S, Gamble JM, Mathews M, Bishop L, Mital S. BMC Public Health 2020; 20(1): e557.
Affiliation
School of Pharmacy, Memorial University of Newfoundland, 300 Prince Philip Drive, St. John's, NL, A1B 3V6, Canada.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
32404144
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Choice of minimum legal age (MLA) for cannabis use is a critical and contentious issue in legalization of non-medical cannabis. In Canada where non-medical cannabis was recently legalized in October 2018, the federal government recommended age 18, the medical community argued for 21 or even 25, while public consultations led most Canadian provinces to adopt age 19. However, no research has compared later life outcomes of first using cannabis at these different ages to assess their merits as MLAs.
Language: en
Keywords
Canada; Cannabis legalization; Minimum legal age