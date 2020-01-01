|
Citation
|
Everest A, Taylor N. BMJ Mil. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Academic Department of Military General Practice, Royal Centre for Defence Medicine, Birmingham, UK natalie.taylor485@mod.gov.uk.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32409615
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Exertional heat illness (EHI) is recognised as a significant problem for fit young individuals taking part in strenuous activity in temperate climates. The aim of this research was to relate episodes of reported EHI against known risk factors for heat illness and determine whether modification of the training programme had an effect on the number of cases reported. Publication was not possible when the work was originally conducted in 2000 because of barriers within Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (RMAS) at the time.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
epidemiology; occupational & industrial medicine; sports medicine