|
Citation
|
Kvillemo P, Strandberg AK, Gripenberg J, Berman AH, Skoglund C, Elgan TH. BMJ Open 2020; 10(5): e034894.
|
Affiliation
|
STAD (Stockholm Prevents Alcohol and Drug Problems), Centre for Psychiatry Research, Department of Clinical Neuroscience, Karolinska Institutet, & Stockholm Health Care Services, Region Stockholm, Stockholm, Sweden.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32404390
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Adolescence and young adulthood is a period in life when individuals may be especially vulnerable to harmful substance use. Several critical developmental processes are occurring in the brain, and substance use poses both short-term and long-term risks with regard to mental health and social development. From a public health perspective, it is important to prevent or delay substance use to reduce individual risk and societal costs. Given the scarcity of effective interventions targeting substance use among adolescents and young adults, cost-effective and easily disseminated interventions are warranted. The current study will test the effectiveness of a fully automated digital brief intervention aimed at reducing alcohol and other substance use in adolescents and young adults aged 15 to 25 years.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
child & adolescent psychiatry; preventive medicine; psychiatry; substance misuse