Abstract

Human scalp hair is a biological matrix that can trap chemical vapours from explosives (TNT), drugs (THC) and chemical weapons (yperite). The external contamination of human's hair following exposure to organophosphorus (OP) nerve agent was simulated by model compounds: triethyl phosphate (TEP) and diisopropyl fluorophosphate (DFP). In this work were exposed strands of hair to vapours of TEP and DFP (3 and 7 ppm v ) to model sorption kinetics. Sorption isotherms were also investigated at several contamination levels (80-3000 mg min.m-3). So following hair exposure extractions of OP nerve agent simulants from hair were conducted by soaking in 5 mL of DCM for 10 min under orbital mixing. Raw extracts were analyzed in GC-MS/MS to quantify each simulant content in hair. To conclude results are fitted by applying isotherm or kinetic equations and the best model is bimodal first-order to fit kinetic data, suggesting the co-existence of two different mechanisms of sorption. The best equation to describe OP vapours incorporation on hair is Freundlich model. Thus hair can be used as a passive sensor able to trap chemical G-agents and can also offer valuable information regarding both individual contamination and proof of exposure to chemical weapons.



Copyright © 2020. Published by Elsevier B.V.

Language: en