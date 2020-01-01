Abstract

BACKGROUND: Child abuse is a public health and human rights issue that is prevalent worldwide. All forms of abuse against children can have negative physical and mental health consequences. Under post-disaster situations, where there is a potential for increased stress and decreased social support among caregivers, the risk of child abuse may be higher.



OBJECTIVE: To explore the association between earthquake-related losses (family-related and property-related) and the experience of emotional, physical, and severe physical child abuse in the household for children aged 2-14 in Haiti.



METHODS: A nationally representative sample of Haitian households from the 2012 Demographic and Health Survey (DHS) was used. Descriptive analyses were summarized using frequencies and measures of central tendency. Associations between earthquake-related loss and child abuse was assessed using log-binomial regression modelling.



RESULTS: Two years following the earthquake, and after considering potentially confounding variables, death of a household member was associated with a higher likelihood of a child being victim to emotional (RR = 1.11, 95 % CI: 1.05-1.17) and severe physical abuse (RR = 1.50, 95 % CI: 1.15-1.96). Conversely, injury of a household member was associated with a lower likelihood of a child experiencing emotional abuse (RR = 0.93, 95 % CI: 0.87-0.99).



CONCLUSIONS: There were associations between earthquake-related losses and some forms of child abuse; the results were not consistent across all exposures and outcomes. The high prevalence of reported child abuse indicates a need for interventions to reduce child abuse in homes overall. There is also need for further research into the aetiology and influences specific to different types of abuse.



Crown Copyright © 2020. Published by Elsevier Ltd. All rights reserved.

Language: en