Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To assess trends in the use of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation for poisoning in the United States.



DESIGN: Retrospective cohort study. SETTING: The National Poison Data System, the databased owned and managed by the American Association of Poison Control Centers, the organization that supports and accredits all 55 U.S. Poison Centers, 2000-2018. PATIENTS: All patients reported to National Poison Data System treated with extracorporeal membrane oxygenation. INTERVENTIONS: None. MEASUREMENTS AND MAIN RESULTS: In total, 407 patients met final inclusion criteria (332 adults, 75 children). Median age was 27 years (interquartile range, 15-39 yr); 52.5% were male. Median number of ingested substances was three (interquartile range, 2-4); 51.5% were single-substance exposures. Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation use in poisoned patients in the United States has significantly increased over time (z = 3.18; p = 0.001) in both adults (age > 12 yr) and children (age ≤ 12 yr), increasing by 9-100% per year since 2008. Increase in use occurred more commonly in adults. We found substantial geographical variation in extracorporeal membrane oxygenation use by geospatially mapping the ZIP code associated with the initial call, with large, primarily rural areas of the United States reporting no cases. Overall survival was 70% and did not vary significantly over the study period for children or adults. Patients with metabolic and hematologic poisonings were less likely to survive following extracorporeal membrane oxygenation than those with other poisonings (49% vs 72%; p = 0.004).



CONCLUSIONS: The use of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation to support critically ill, poisoned patients in the United States is increasing, driven primarily by increased use in patients greater than 12 years old. We observed no trends in survival over time. Mortality was higher when extracorporeal membrane oxygenation was used for metabolic or hematologic poisonings. Large, predominantly rural regions of the United States reported no cases of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation for poisoning. Further research should focus on refining criteria for the use of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation in poisoning.

