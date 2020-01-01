|
Jafferi S, Awais G, Naeem R, Syed JG, Ali M, Afridi H, Hassan M, Rasul S. Cureus 2020; 12(4): e7658.
Surgery, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, Jinnah Sindh Medical University, Karachi, PAK.
Abstract
Introduction Emergencies such as appendicitis, peritonitis, road traffic accidents and gunshots require immediate surgical intervention. Patients are first resuscitated at the emergency department and then shifted to the casualty operation theater (COT). COT is a state-of-the-art operation theater that is open 24/7 and ready to deal with any surgical crisis. Once surgery is performed, the patients are admitted to the surgical ward for post-operative care. Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) is the largest tertiary care hospital in Karachi. There is very limited data on the cases that are dealt with on regular basis at the COT in JPMC. Here we break the mold and analyze the various aspects of surgical emergencies treated at the COT over the course of last six months.
