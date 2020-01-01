|
Citation
|
McKetta SC, Keyes KM. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2020; 212: 108026.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Epidemiology, Mailman School of Public Health, Columbia University, New York, New York, USA.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32408139
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Binge drinking causes injury and illness. Prevalence of binge drinking doubled in 2006-2018 for women in middle adulthood (ages 30 s and 40 s); these are the first cohorts for whom attaining higher education and income (both associated with increased alcohol use) are highly prevalent. It is unknown whether recent trends in binge drinking among US women aged 30-49 differ by socio-economic status (SES). Language: en
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Alcohol; Binge drinking; Socio-economic status; Substance abuse; Women’s health