|
Citation
|
Agniel D, Almirall D, Burkhart Q, Grant S, Hunter SB, Pedersen ER, Ramchand R, Griffin BA. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2020; 212: e107991.
|
Affiliation
|
RAND Corporation, 1200 South Hayes Street, Arlington, VA 22202-5050, USA.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32408135
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Adolescents respond differentially to substance use treatment based on their individual needs and goals. Providers may benefit from guidance (via decision rules) for personalizing aspects of treatment, such as level-of-care (LOC) placements, like choosing between outpatient or inpatient care. The field lacks an empirically-supported foundation to inform the development of an adaptive LOC-placement protocol. This work begins to build the evidence base for adaptive protocols by estimating them from a large observational dataset.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adaptive methods; Adolescent substance use; Clinical placement guidelines; Dynamic treatment regimes; Observational data