Abstract

BACKGROUND: It is still unclear whether craving should be considered a key risk factor for substance-use behaviors (SUB) among treatment-seeking individuals with alcohol (AUD) and other drugs use disorders. Therefore, this study aims at clarifying this topic using a meta-analytic approach.



METHODS: Cohen's d was computed as effect size (ES) measure. Heterogeneity of ESs was computed using the Q statistic and I2 index. The analyses also evaluated the impact assessment length on ESs. Furthermore, proximal effects of craving on SUB were compared to distal ones. The diagnoses of specific substance use disorders (SUDs), together with assessment instruments and research design were considered as additional moderators.



RESULTS: Thirty-six independent studies were included for a total of 4868 treatment-seeking individuals with SUDs. Patients who used substances showed slightly higher levels of craving than abstinent ones. The heterogeneity of results was large and significant. The length of period of assessment was positively related to ESs. The analyses highlighted no differences between pooled ESs of proximal and distal impacts of craving on SUB. The diagnoses of SUDs were significant moderators. Considering AUD, assessment instruments and research design were additional moderators.



CONCLUSIONS: Craving is a modest time-dependent proximal and distal risk factor for SUB among individuals with SUDs. Both the frequency of craving episodes and a heightened reactivity to craving cues are largely associated to SUB among individuals with AUD. Future studies should evaluate the mediating and moderating roles of self-regulatory mechanisms on the relationship between craving and SUB.



Copyright © 2020 Elsevier B.V. All rights reserved.

Language: en