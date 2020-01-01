|
Citation
|
Freeling JL, McFadden LM. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2020; 212: e108029.
|
Affiliation
|
Center for Brain and Behavioral Research, Division of Basic Biomedical Sciences, University of South Dakota, Vermillion, SD, 57069, United States. Electronic address: Lisa.mcfadden@usd.edu.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32408136
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Clinical observations suggest an association between methamphetamine (METH) use and cardiovascular disease, but preclinical studies are lacking. The purpose of the current study was to explore changes in left ventricular function as a potential precursor to cardiovascular disease in a rodent model of METH use.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Echocardiogram; Heart; Left ventricle; Methamphetamine; Self-administration