Kukucka J. Forensic Sci Int 2020; 2: 110-113.
8000 York Road, Department of Psychology, Towson University, Towson, MD, 21252, USA.
32412009
Curley et al. [1] recently published a paper entitled “An inconvenient truth: More rigorous and ecologically valid research is needed to properly understand cognitive bias in forensic decisions.” I take serious issue with this paper. Below, I argue that the paper repeatedly misrepresents the extant research on cognitive bias, echoes a common but problematic misunderstanding of bias, and understates the substantial progress that has resulted from ongoing collaborative efforts to combat bias ...
Cognitive bias; Collaboration; Forensic science; Research methods; Validity