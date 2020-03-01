SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Kukucka J. Forensic Sci Int 2020; 2: 110-113.

Affiliation

8000 York Road, Department of Psychology, Towson University, Towson, MD, 21252, USA.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020)

DOI

10.1016/j.fsisyn.2020.03.001

PMID

32412009

PMCID

PMC7219160

Abstract

Curley et al. [1] recently published a paper entitled “An inconvenient truth: More rigorous and ecologically valid research is needed to properly understand cognitive bias in forensic decisions.” I take serious issue with this paper. Below, I argue that the paper repeatedly misrepresents the extant research on cognitive bias, echoes a common but problematic misunderstanding of bias, and understates the substantial progress that has resulted from ongoing collaborative efforts to combat bias ...


Language: en

Keywords

Cognitive bias; Collaboration; Forensic science; Research methods; Validity

