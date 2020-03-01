Abstract

Curley et al. [1] recently published a paper entitled “An inconvenient truth: More rigorous and ecologically valid research is needed to properly understand cognitive bias in forensic decisions.” I take serious issue with this paper. Below, I argue that the paper repeatedly misrepresents the extant research on cognitive bias, echoes a common but problematic misunderstanding of bias, and understates the substantial progress that has resulted from ongoing collaborative efforts to combat bias ...

