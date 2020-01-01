|
Citation
|
Prochwicz K, Kłosowska J, Dembińska A. Front. Psychiatry 2020; 11: e307.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Psychology, Pedagogical University, Krakow, Poland.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Frontiers Media)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32411023
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
AIM: Recent studies have provided evidence that enhanced stress level is associated with the increase of psychotic symptoms in both clinical and non-clinical populations. It has also been demonstrated that cognitive biases contribute to psychotic experiences. However, it remains unclear whether the effect of cognitive biases and perceived stress on psychotic-like experiences (PLEs) is influenced by coping methods. In the present study we examined whether the relationship linking cognitive biases with PLEs is mediated by the level of stress and whether particular coping methods modify the relationship between stress and PLEs.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
cognitive biases; coping; mediation; moderation; psychotic-like experiences; stress