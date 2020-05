Abstract

The article deals with selected upholstery flammability test materials that, in the case of fire, can cause fire spread. For the research, frequently used materials for upholstery based on polyester were utilized: imitation leather, suede, and microplush. Initiation of initiating spontaneous flammability with various sources of ignition were measured including a smoldering cigarette and a match flame.



RESULTS were measured as smoldering time and length of the burnt-though sample. Upholstery materials are an integral part of seat construction. To be used in transport, upholstered material must meet safety measures such as the strength, sanitariness, and fire resistance. All tests were performed in accordance with applicable technical standards. Impact assessment of the sample (weight) on "smoldering time" and "length of degradation" was carried out using an ANOVA. Significant differences in length of degradation was observed between samples. Tests cannot provide reliable information about the flammability course of the final product. Upholstery is composed of external covering, of inner liner, and padding.



RESULTS of the research presented in this paper indicate the need to continue the research in a broader aspect.

Language: en