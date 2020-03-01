|
Citation
|
Lee DB, Hsieh HF, Stoddard SA, Heinze JE, Carter PM, Goldstick JE, Cunningham MC, Cunningham RM, Zimmerman MA. J. Adolesc. 2020; 81: 101-113.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Health Behavior and Health Education, University of Michigan School of Public Health, Ann Arbor, MI, USA.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32408115
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Exposure to violence is a risk factor for firearm carriage. Youth exposed to violence also have difficulty envisioning positive future outcomes (e.g., educational outcomes), which can increase the likelihood of firearm carriage over time. Researchers, however, have not yet examined whether changes in exposure to violence over time can influence the developmental trajectories of firearm carriage. To address this gap, we (1) examined the longitudinal association between exposure to violence and firearm carriage (grades 9 to 12) and then (2) examined whether changes in future expectations mediated this longitudinal association.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Firearm carriage; Future expectations; Resilience; Violence exposure