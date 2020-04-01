|
Citation
|
Ragavan MI, Culyba AJ, Muhammad FL, Miller E. J. Adolesc. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Division of Adolescent and Young Adult Medicine University of Pittsburgh/UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32409152
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Supporting adolescents and young adults (AYAs) exposed to or experiencing violence is a crucial responsibility of AYA-serving health professionals. In the United States, exposure to parental or caregiver intimate partner violence (IPV), adolescent relation- ship abuse (ARA), and youth violence pose significant threats to AYA health and disproportionally impact youth of color living in neighborhoods with concentrated disadvantage [1e4]. The COVID-19 pandemic is both transforming the epidemiology of violence experienced by AYAs and impacting AYA-serving pro- grams and services designed to prevent violence and mitigate negative health sequalae. As AYA-serving health professionals grapple with caring for youth during this pandemic, we recom- mend actionable, trauma-sensitive practices to address AYAs' unique needs and challenges.
Language: en