Abstract

Supporting adolescents and young adults (AYAs) exposed to or experiencing violence is a crucial responsibility of AYA-serving health professionals. In the United States, exposure to parental or caregiver intimate partner violence (IPV), adolescent relation- ship abuse (ARA), and youth violence pose significant threats to AYA health and disproportionally impact youth of color living in neighborhoods with concentrated disadvantage [1e4]. The COVID-19 pandemic is both transforming the epidemiology of violence experienced by AYAs and impacting AYA-serving pro- grams and services designed to prevent violence and mitigate negative health sequalae. As AYA-serving health professionals grapple with caring for youth during this pandemic, we recom- mend actionable, trauma-sensitive practices to address AYAs' unique needs and challenges.



The Impact of COVID-19 on Violence



Although little empirical evidence exists, there is anecdotal evidence COVID-19 has brought an increase in violence. The lay press has reported an escalation of adult IPV [5] and ARA help- lines have seen high call volumes. Detroit and Philadelphia have reported increased community violence [6] and shootings [7], respectively. Experiencing multiple forms of violence concur- rently can compound risks [8]. For example, AYAs living in homes with IPV that is escalating during necessary shelter-in place or- ders may leave their homes to keep themselves safe, potentially leading to more dangerous situations (e.g., residing with an abusive partner), housing insecurity, and increased risk of exposure to COVID-19. The sudden and rapid technological transformation of all facets of adolescents’ lives also increases vulnerability to cyber-based violence ...

