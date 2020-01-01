Abstract

This article examines criticism from the scholarly community and findings from the military's Judicial Proceedings Panel that training in the U.S. Department of Defense Sexual Assault Prevention and Response program biases panel members during courts-martial. The topic is examined from the perspective of psychological science. Studies on jury bias, stereotypes, decision-making dynamics, and behavioral conditioning are applied to the question of whether sexual assault prevention training can bias panel members. Analysis of the subject suggests that servicemembers are subjected to a range of bias-inducing mechanisms that arise within the military context. This article concludes that expert witnesses in behavioral science should be called during courts-martial to explain how judgements may be influenced by institutional training. Reinforcing the integrity of the military justice system has implications for protecting individual liberties.



© 2020 American Academy of Psychiatry and the Law.

Language: en