Abstract

Objective: The purpose of this pilot study was to determine the feasibility of implementing a concussion educational program to college faculty and to explore the effect of the program on faculty knowledge regarding concussion and the effect on learning and return to school. Methods: The study utilized a mixed method design, with a pretest and post-test to measure concussion knowledge before and after a didactic presentation on concussion and academic performance. Semi-structured interviews gathered information on faculty's perception of concussion and academic performance. Results: Faculty demonstrated improved scores on post-test knowledge assessment of concussion and academic performance. Faculty reported that they would be more likely to observe for signs of concussion in students, and would be more willing to adhere to recommendations for academic accommodations. Conclusions: The results of the study indicate that a didactic presentation on concussion and academics may be a feasible method for training college faculty.

