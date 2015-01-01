|
Citation
|
Suh H, Kim SY, McCabe EA. J. Am. Coll. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Counseling, School, and Educational Psychology, State University of New York at Buffalo, Buffalo, NY, USA.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32407176
|
Abstract
|
Objective: We explored latent profiles based on mindfulness and difficulties in emotion regulation scores, and investigated each profiles' relations to work-family-school conflict (WFSC). Participants: A total of 194 first year college students (64.4% women) participated in this study. Methods: Latent profile analysis was utilized. Results: Three profiles emerged, characterized as the "healthy" profile (57.5%), the "observant yet judgmental" profile (33.3%) and the "unhealthy without strategies" profile (9.2%). The "healthy" profile showed (a) significantly lower scores on all conflict domains compared to the "observant yet judgmental" profile, and (b) significantly lower scores on all behavior-based conflicts regardless of the domains, compared to the "unhealthy without strategies" profile. The difference between the "observant yet judgmental" profile and "unhealthy without strategies" profile appeared in family-school time.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Mindfulness; difficulties in emotion regulation; first-year college students; latent profile analysis; work-family-school conflict