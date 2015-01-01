Abstract

Objective: We explored latent profiles based on mindfulness and difficulties in emotion regulation scores, and investigated each profiles' relations to work-family-school conflict (WFSC). Participants: A total of 194 first year college students (64.4% women) participated in this study. Methods: Latent profile analysis was utilized. Results: Three profiles emerged, characterized as the "healthy" profile (57.5%), the "observant yet judgmental" profile (33.3%) and the "unhealthy without strategies" profile (9.2%). The "healthy" profile showed (a) significantly lower scores on all conflict domains compared to the "observant yet judgmental" profile, and (b) significantly lower scores on all behavior-based conflicts regardless of the domains, compared to the "unhealthy without strategies" profile. The difference between the "observant yet judgmental" profile and "unhealthy without strategies" profile appeared in family-school time.



RESULTS indicate that mindfulness and healthy emotion regulation capacity function as protective factors to WFSC. Conclusions: Our findings hold strength in explicating profiles that would otherwise have not been detected when exploring mindfulness and difficulties in emotion regulation independently.

