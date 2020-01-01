SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Yamada SM, Tomita Y, Takaya Y. J. Clin. Pharm. Ther. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Department of Neurosurgery, Teikyo University Mizonokuchi Hospital, Kanagawa, Japan.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/jcpt.13141

PMID

32406128

Abstract

WHAT IS KNOWN AND OBJECTIVE: Perampanel, an anticonvulsant, might induce psychological reactions. CASE DESCRIPTION: A 70-year-old woman, who had been taking 2500 mg/day levetiracetam, complained of right-hand minor-convulsion. Perampanel of 2 mg/day was additionally prescribed, and the dosage was increased to 4 mg/day. Two weeks after taking 4 mg/day perampanel, she changed her personality and kept insulting her husband; however, the patient herself was aware of her strange behaviour. She regained her normal personality after quitting the perampanel medication. WHAT IS NEW AND CONCLUSION: This self-awareness is crucial to distinguish the perampanel-induced reaction from psychosis.

Language: en

Keywords

aggression; gait disturbance; hostility; perampanel; psychological reactions

