Abstract

WHAT IS KNOWN AND OBJECTIVE: Perampanel, an anticonvulsant, might induce psychological reactions. CASE DESCRIPTION: A 70-year-old woman, who had been taking 2500 mg/day levetiracetam, complained of right-hand minor-convulsion. Perampanel of 2 mg/day was additionally prescribed, and the dosage was increased to 4 mg/day. Two weeks after taking 4 mg/day perampanel, she changed her personality and kept insulting her husband; however, the patient herself was aware of her strange behaviour. She regained her normal personality after quitting the perampanel medication. WHAT IS NEW AND CONCLUSION: This self-awareness is crucial to distinguish the perampanel-induced reaction from psychosis.



