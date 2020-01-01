|
Citation
|
Winter B, Duffy SE. J. Exp. Psychol. Learn. Mem. Cogn. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Humanities, Northumbria University.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, American Psychological Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32406722
|
Abstract
|
Time and space have been shown to be interlinked in people's minds. To what extent can co-speech gestures influence thinking about time, over and above spoken language? In this study, we use the ambiguous question "Next Wednesday's meeting has been moved forward two days, what day is it on now?" to show that people either respond "Monday" or "Friday," depending on gesture. We manipulated both language (using either the adverb "forward," or the adverb "backward") and gesture (forward and backward movement), thus creating matches and mismatches between speech and gesture.
Language: en