Abstract

Aggressive behavior is one of the most disturbing symptoms of Alzheimer disease and other progressive neurodegenerative dementias. Development of strategies for management of aggressive behaviors in people with dementia is hindered by a lack of recognition that aggression is not a uniform behavioral construct. It is possible to distinguish 2 types of aggression: reactive or impulsive aggression and proactive or premeditated aggression. Research concerning aggressive behaviors in people with dementia is hindered by scales describing behavioral symptoms of dementia which do not distinguish between reactive and proactive aggressions because they do not consider the factors leading to these behaviors. Reactive aggression is caused by lack of understanding, leading to rejection of care, while proactive aggression could be caused by a psychopathic personality, hallucinations or delusions, and other determinants. It is difficult to underestimate the importance of distinguishing reactive and proactive aggressions in people with dementia because there are different strategies that can be used for management of these behaviors. For reactive aggression, delayed treatment, distraction, improved communication, and change in treatment strategy is useful, while antipsychotic medication may be needed for treatment of proactive aggression. Dementia is increasing the risk of both types of aggressions and antidepressant treatment can be helpful. Most importantly, persons exhibiting reactive aggression should not be labeled "aggressors" because this behavior could be caused by unmet persons' needs, pain and poor communication with care providers.

Language: en